WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Stake Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of WinVest Acquisition worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WinVest Acquisition by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINV opened at $10.22 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.