WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 208,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,497. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

