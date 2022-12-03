WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

