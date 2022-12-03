Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.13 billion and $69,079.67 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,446,603,335 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3186244 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $30,198.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

