Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.43. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.