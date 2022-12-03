XIDO FINANCE Hits 1-Day Volume of $294,379.44 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00010281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $49.34 million and approximately $294,379.44 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

