Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Xperi has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.