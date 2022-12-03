Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Xperi has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xperi by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 421,409 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

