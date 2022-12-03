Zcash (ZEC) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Zcash has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $728.68 million and approximately $33.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $46.01 or 0.00270347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,838,869 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.