ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.75 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $344,942.38 and $18.75 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00270290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00087055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

