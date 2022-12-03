Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Zhongchao Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.
About Zhongchao
Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.
