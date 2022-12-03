Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

