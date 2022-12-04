16,776 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

