35,000 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 101,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,677,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.



