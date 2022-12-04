A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock worth $1,271,426. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 54.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 120.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 35.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,004,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 263,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.99.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

