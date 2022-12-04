ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $86.11 million and $32,004.34 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010637 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00039994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00240352 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00097868 USD and is up 15.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $31,086.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.