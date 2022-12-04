ABCMETA (META) Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $82.52 million and $25,647.34 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242780 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00086446 USD and is down -11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $31,232.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.