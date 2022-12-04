Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 1,506,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,162. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

