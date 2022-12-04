Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.26 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $77.76 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242780 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1387563 USD and is down -11.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $8,378,307.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

