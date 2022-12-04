Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.49 and traded as low as C$8.00. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 377 shares.

Accord Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$68.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

