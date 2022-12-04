Adshares Hits 1-Day Volume of $450,242.91 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00008080 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $450,242.91 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005857 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,227 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

