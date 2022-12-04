aelf Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $62.34 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008221 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

