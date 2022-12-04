Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Shares of AMG stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $173.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

