Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agiliti Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 181,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,597. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.