Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $919,173.04

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Aion has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $919,173.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00125456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00219914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059138 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

