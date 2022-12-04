Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $122,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $318.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.73 and a 200 day moving average of $253.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.61.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.