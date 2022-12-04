Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $318.44 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $320.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

