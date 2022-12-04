Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €152.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($156.70) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Airbus Price Performance

EPA AIR opened at €110.98 ($114.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.29. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a one year high of €99.97 ($103.06).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

