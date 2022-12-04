Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

