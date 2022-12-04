Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Cut by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

