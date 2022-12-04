Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $47.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00082298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,940,338 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,549,912 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

