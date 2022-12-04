Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 271,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ERH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

