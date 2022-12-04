Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.