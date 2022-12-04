Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $545.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $352.60 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

