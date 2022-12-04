Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.80. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 124,844 shares trading hands.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

