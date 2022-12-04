Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 34,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 9,330,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

