Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Up 3.4 %

About Ameresco

NYSE AMRC opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $87.32.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.