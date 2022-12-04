American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
