American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

