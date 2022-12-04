Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 859,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPY shares. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.30. 271,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,299. The company has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.54. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. State Street Corp increased its position in Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amplify Energy by 713.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 418,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amplify Energy by 316.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 410,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amplify Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 240,779 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

