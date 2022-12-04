Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $28.14

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $865.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,675,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

