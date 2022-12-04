Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$40.33

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo Announces Dividend

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$36.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.23%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.