Analyzing Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.02% -39.19% -13.66% Integral Ad Science -0.24% 0.57% 0.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $56.07 million 1.88 -$22.06 million ($0.15) -5.93 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.66 -$52.44 million ($0.01) -981.00

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integral Ad Science. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Mobile and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 4 1 3.00

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.00%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Aurora Mobile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. The company also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, it offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. The company primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

