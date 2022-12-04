Analyzing EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.72% 4.24% 2.28% Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EVI Industries and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 1.25 $4.09 million $0.35 68.94 Rover Group $109.84 million 8.20 -$64.05 million $0.04 122.50

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rover Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVI Industries and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $7.22, suggesting a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Summary

Rover Group beats EVI Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

