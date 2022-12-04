Ankr Price Reaches $0.0216 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Ankr has a total market cap of $208.63 million and $13.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00240134 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02161845 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $12,529,033.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

