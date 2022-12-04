Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and approximately $57,182.12 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,191.89 or 0.06994093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

