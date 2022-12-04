Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 508.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

About Annovis Bio

Shares of ANVS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

