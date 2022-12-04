Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00079989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

