Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $167.00 at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $167.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

