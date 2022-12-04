Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 144,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 40,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.48. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.