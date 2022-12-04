Argus Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $31.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Argus from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.67 on Thursday. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AES by 23.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in AES by 9.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.