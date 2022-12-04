Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 196.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.